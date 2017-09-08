‘Saucy’ tomato thief hits Waltham farm for third year in a row

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are searching for a “saucy thief” who they say “blatantly stole bushels of beautiful tomatoes” from a farm in the city last weekend.

Authorities say officers responded to the farm on Saturday and were told by management that about 100 pounds of tomatoes valued at $500 were stolen around 6 a.m.

Police also learned that it was the third year in a row that a large amount of tomatoes had been stolen from the farm on Labor Day weekend. Management told police the same suspect hit the farm last year.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman, in her 60’s, with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a gray Boston t-shirt and black leggings. She was last seen driving a 2012-2015 brown Honda CRV.

“This woman’s actions are dicey at best, and we’d be stewin’ if someone stole the fruits (or is it vegetables?) of our labors,” police said in an Instagram post.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)