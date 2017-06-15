Saugus boy gets the chance to be a police officer for a day

SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — The Saugus Police Department helped make a boy’s dream come true by making him a police officer for a day.

Second-grader Nico Sapienza said he has always wanted to be a police officer. But Nico has spinal muscular atrophy, which could keep him from joining the force one day.

“His dream of being a police officer may not come to fruition because of the way the illness progresses,” said Nico’s mother, Suzie Sapienza.

Saugus Sgt. Stephen Rappa met Nico and his family at a fundraiser that benefited “Cure S.M.A.” He offered to make Nico a police officer for a day.

“I couldn’t be more excited, I cried when he asked me at the night of the fundraiser,” saaid Suzie Sapienza.

Rappa picked up Nico from school and gave him a tour of the department, where he got to meet everyone. Nico also got a real Saugus Police badge, hat and t-shirt.

Nico said his favorite part of the day was using the siren in the police car. His family thanked the Saugus Police Department for giving Nico a special day.

