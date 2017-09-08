LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – A high school football player had a night to remember while he is on the road to recovery.

Players go head-to-head during Friday night football, but the challenge doesn’t come close to the one 15-year-old Zack Cummings faces off the field.

“The doctor came in February 1st and she was like, ‘I’m sorry to tell you that we found that you have lymphoma,'” said Cummings.

Last fall, the seemingly health St. Mary’s High School football player had no idea he would be diagnosed with cancer.

Even though the months of treatment have taken the teenager out of the game for now, he is still part of the team.

Zack Cummings was an honorary captain for Friday’s match up with Saugus and had the honor of doing the coin toss.

“The support I’ve received from St. Mary’s is just amazing, and to be able to go out there with the guys and call the coin toss is just a great experience for me,” said Zack Cummings.

His dad, Sean Cummings, said it is clear to him—you see the kindest people during the hardest times in life. “There’s so many good people in this world and we’re seeing the best of people every day that step up to help us and support Zack,” said Sean Cummings.

Zack Cummings was even invited to Gillette Stadium, where he had the chance to try on Tom Brady’s Super Bowl ring.

That piece of jewelry is worth a great deal of money, but for Zack Cummings, you can’t put a price tag on the lesson cancer has taught him: “Just live in the moment.”

