Saugus woman uses social media to reunite owner with lost ashes locket

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A woman used social media to help find the person who lost a locket containing ashes in Saugus.

Gina Riccardi said she found the locket in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Tuesday. The locket, reading “Mom,” contained ashes. Riccardi said she knew the locket must be special to the owner so she went on Facebook to find who it belonged to.

The Facebook post was shared more than 4,500 times. An employee at a tanning salon saw the post and reached out, saying a customer had asked about missing a charm. Riccardi had located the owner.

“Her mother had recently passed and she said to me, I believe my mother was with you,” said Riccardi.

Riccardi has not met the woman yet but they plan to meet up soon so Riccardi can return the missing locket.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)