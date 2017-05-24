SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. seaports seeking funds to deepen their harbors aren’t seeing much support in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, though they could still benefit from an upcoming spending plan.

Ports across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts are racing to make room for bigger cargo ships now arriving through an expanded Panama Canal. Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget proposal seeks funding for only two of them: $50 million toward dredging the shipping channel to the Port of Savannah, Georgia, and $58 million to start deepening Boston harbor.

That’s out of 15 congressionally authorized projects costing more than $4.6 billion.

Jim Walker of the American Association of Port Authorities says the Army Corps could still fund some projects using $226 million in discretionary funding approved by Congress. Trump’s budget still needs to go through Congress.

