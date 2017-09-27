Say it ain’t snow! Boston begins winter preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) — It’s not even October, but the city of Boston is not wasting time with winter right around the corner.

Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted photos Wednesday of crews taking in a delivery of 15,000 tons of salt.

“For those enjoying today’s 80 degree weather, look away,” Walsh advised.

Temperatures have lingered in the 80s all week, but they are expected to dip to a more seasonal mark on Thursday.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for plenty of cold and snow for this winter for the Northeast.

