Scabies outbreak reported at Massachusetts hospital

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Officials at Winchester Hospital say there has been an outbreak of Norwegian scabies at the facility.

A patient recently admitted to the hospital spread the scabies infection to two other patients and more than 20 employees, officials said.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by an infestation of the human itch mite and it’s highly contagious.

The hospital says it is taking a “number of measures” to contain the outbreak, but the number of those infected is expected to increase.

All ICU workers, along with ICU and mother/baby units, will receive treatment. All workers who may have been exposed will be offered treatment.

The hospital says it’s working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

