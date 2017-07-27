Scaramucci deletes tweet regarding financial disclosure statement

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says that a tweet, that has since been deleted, was designed to get the FBI to investigate Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The tweet from Scaramucci read,”In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting the FBI and the Justice Department.”

He then tagged Priebus in it.

Scaramucci then tweeted the following after a news source reported that information. “Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm are helping to end illegal leaks.”

Scaramucci’s tweet came after Politico obtained his financial disclosure statement, which is a public document.

