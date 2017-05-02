School bus and pickup truck collide in crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - A school bus carrying nearly two dozen students and a pickup truck were involved in a serious crash in Sandwich on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded at around 4 p.m. to the crash on Quaker Meeting House Road. The school bus carrying 22 students had just left the nearby Forestdale School when the crash happened.

Firefighters said three of the students were taken to the hospital, along with the 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck and his 14-year-old passenger. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

