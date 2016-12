BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A pickup truck and school bus collided in Bellingham Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pulaski Boulevard and Lake Street.

Officials said a child was on the bus at the time but was not injured. The drivers’ conditions are unknown.

