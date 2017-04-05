School bus crash in Bedford sends 24 to hospital

BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — ​More than 20 students were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a school bus along Route 3 in Bedford.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 26, authorities said.

Officials say 22 students were injured in the crash. They were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Both drivers involved in the crash were also transported.

The students were on their way from Lowell’s Bartlett Middle School to Boston for a field trip when a van towing a trailer crashed into the bus from behind. The students were not wearing seat belts.

Twenty-seven other students were on the bus, but were not injured.

Police say 14 ambulances responded to the scene.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for a period of time. They have since reopened.

Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said “distracted driving may be a factor.” The driver of the van has not yet been charged.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

