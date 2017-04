YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Yarmouth.

From the video above you can see heavy damage done to the front of a gray SUV.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

We will continue to follow this breaking story and bring you updates as we get them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)