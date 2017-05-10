School bus driver charged in 9-year-old’s dragging death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – A school bus driver has been charged in the death of a 9-year-old Massachusetts girl who became trapped in the bus door.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that 70-year-old Tendzin Parsons, of Hawley, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Northampton District Court on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Authorities say third-grader Summer Steele was getting off the bus in Plainfield last October when the doors closed on her. She was stuck in the door and dragged a short distance before the bus struck her.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

She was a student a Sanderson Academy in Ashfield.

It was not clear if the bus driver had a lawyer. A home number for Parsons could not immediately be located.

