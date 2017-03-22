School bus driver killed when tree limb falls on bus

AVON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man was killed when a tree limb fell on a school bus he was driving in Avon.

There were no students on board at the time.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning as strong winds swept through the area.

Police say the driver lost control of the bus after the limb fell and it struck a utility pole.

The accident caused a power outage affecting hundreds of local customers.

The crash is under investigation. The driver’s name was not made public.

