School bus involved in crash in Westford

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in Westford.

Officials confirmed that the bus was involved in a crash but could not provide additional details.

The incident happened near Pine Street and Abbott Street Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if there were any students on the bus or if there were any injuries.

