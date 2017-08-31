School bus involved in crash with car in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Officials have confirmed to 7News that a school bus was involved in a crash with a car in Framingham.

The crash happened near Brook and Water streets.

Nine children were in the school bus at the time of the crash but were reportedly not hurt.

One person in the car involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital via a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

