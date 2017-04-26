School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police say they are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Quincy.

According to police, multiple units are on the scene at Southern Artery and Desmoines for the crash.

Police tweeted a photo of a public schools bus, a box truck, and another vehicle involved in the crash.

Officials say there are non-life-threatening injuries as a result. It is unclear if there were any students on the bus.

The road will be closed while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

