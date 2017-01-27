School bus, multiple cars crash in South L.A

Los Angeles, CA (WHDH) — A school bus and several other vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday morning in Los Angeles.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

According to police, a white pickup ran a stop sign causing another car to swerve.

That car then hit the school bus, which then hit two parked cars.

The bus was headed to Mark Twain Middle School with seven students on board.

None of the students were hurt but they were checked out before going to school.

