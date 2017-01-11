School bus overturns on Route 95 in Waltham

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash in Waltham.

According to state police, a school bus rolled over on Route 95 South near Route 20 in Waltham.

The bus was carrying 22 students from Grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School in Sudbury.

Police say 10 of those children suffered minor injuries and were transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, Newton-Wellesley, and St. Elizabeth’s hospitals.

The other 12 students were transported for precautionary reasons.

Waltham Police and Fire crews are also on the scene.

Police say a pickup truck collided with the bus, causing the crash. Officials say the truck remained on the scene following the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, per state police.

Two right lanes are closed on the highway as a result of the crash.

Patrols arriving onscene Rt95 SB, south of Rt 20 Waltham, school bus rolled over. Occupants said to be off bus. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

Confirmed that all occupants got off bus. Investigation into cause crash underway. Also was a pickup truck involved in crash. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

Bus was carrying 22 students from grades 6-8 from Curtis Middle School Sudbury. 10 being taken to Children's w minor injuries. More… — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

Only left lane open at crash scene in Waltham. All other lanes closed to facilitate medical response and crash investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 11, 2017

