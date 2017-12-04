School bus with 30 children on board crashes into Florida home

HIALEAH, Fla. (WHDH) – Police have responded after a school bus crashed into a home in Hialeah, Monday.

Authorities could be seen by the WSVN 7News helicopter taking photos of the scene.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, 30 kids were on board the bus at the time.

Eight of the children were evaluated by fire rescue at the scene. However, there were no serious injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Manuel Garcia said he, his daughter and his grandkids all live in the home. The family had left for the day before they were called back to see the residence.

“Everybody left actually like 10 minutes before,” said family friend Rafael Acevedo. “The neighbors called them and everybody came back to see what happened. The city inspectors were here, and actually, right now, they don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s the problem. You see it’s a mess. They gotta clean it up. We’re waiting to see what happens.”

According to fire rescue, there was a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection, and the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the cars. The bus has since been towed away.

A view inside the home revealed debris scattered across the living room and the gaping hole left in the front of the house.

Juan Garcia, a neighbor, said this is the third time he’s seen something like this on the street. “Still, from the last accident, they had the fences fall down on the sidewalk,” Garcia said. “I see a lot of accidents.”

It is not clear if the structural integrity of the home has been compromised.

