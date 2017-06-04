CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill that would allow certain school districts to send students to private schools using taxpayer dollars is heading back to the New Hampshire Senate.

The bill approved by the House on Thursday would affect a handful of small towns that do not operate middle or high schools and instead send their children to schools in neighboring towns. Among them is the town of Croydon, which got in a court battle with the state in 2015 after using public dollars to send some students to a Montessori school.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, a supporter, says the legislation will ensure that parents and school districts have flexibility to ensure the best path for students. Opponents argued it is part of a trend to cripple public schools.

