School counselor accused of sexual misconduct with student

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have accused a high school guidance counselor of sexual misconduct involving a student.

Police said they received a report near the end of January and started investigating. On Friday, they arrested 37-year-old Kristie Torbick, of Lee, on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. She was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

Torbick has been a student support counselor at Exeter High School. Her bail conditions include no contact with the victim; any known or potential witnesses; anyone under age 18 besides her children; and that she not be on any school property. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

