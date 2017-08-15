School district proposes ending cheese sandwich policy

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district is considering doing away with serving cheese sandwiches to children when their parents fall behind on lunch payments.

The Westerly Sun reports the Westerly School Committee is exploring changes to their cheese sandwich policy after many say it embarrasses students.

Under the proposed changes, school officials will notify parents when their child’s account has a negative balance. A school social worker will contact parents if the negative balance reaches $25 or more.

Christine Piezzo, chairwoman of the committee’s policy subcommittee, says its members believe a low balance might indicate a family in need.

The district is under contract to repay all unpaid balances at the end of the year. Piezzo says spending on unpaid bills has been “nominal” over the past years.

