CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn’t have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by the librarian was not an official statement on behalf of the school district.

The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day, but she penned a letter for a blog saying her school didn’t need the books.

“Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos?” the librarian wrote.

She continued on to say that Dr. Seuss books contain racist propaganda and harmful stereotypes.

