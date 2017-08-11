School letter sent to parents saying their kids could skip lunch line if they paid extra money

A school letter went home to parents in Sarasota, Florida saying their kids could move to the front of the lunch line in the cafeteria if they sent in extra money.

The school’s principal, Brian Andrews, said he was not aware of the letter, and that he strives to include every child.

One student’s father was the first to speak out about the letter. After he took to Facebook, he found several other offended parents.

The Parent-Teacher-Student Association is taking the blame. They said it was a clerical error.

The PTSA said the form was accidentally put in the orientation packets and that it will not be there in the future.

