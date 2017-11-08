WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WHDH) — Students are heading back to school after three teenagers died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

State Police said troopers responded around 3:30 p.m. to Douglas Avenue near Route 9 in West Brookfield for a report of a crash and found one vehicle that had rolled over.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the car left the road and hit a tree before rolling over.

Officials pronounced two girls and one boy dead at the scene, all of whom were students at Quaboag Regional Middle High School.

Carol Mays, who lives down the street from where the crash happened, said her brother ran down to help.

“He said it looked terrible and he never saw anything that looked so bad,” said Mays.

The Warren Police Department offered their condolences to the victims’ families and the classmates on Facebook.

“We are asking that everyone please respect the privacy of the families of the victims and avoid the area of the accident so that police can try to determine the cause of the crash,” the department added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case, Early said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grief counselors will be available Wednesday at Quaboag Regional High School in Warren.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)