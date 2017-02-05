School offers support after boy dies in accidental shooting

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — School officials in a Massachusetts town are offering support to community members grieving after an 11-year-old student accidentally shot himself in the head and died.

Gregg Desto, superintendent of the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District, said counselors will be hand this coming school week at Dudley Middle and Dudley Elementary schools after they were made available Sunday at the middle school.

The 6th grade student died Friday in the town located on the Connecticut state line.

Police have not yet released the boy’s name or provided details about the incident other than to say there wasn’t any danger to the public. State police and the district attorney’s office are also involved in the investigation.

Desto said the school district’s thoughts and prayers are with family and friends affected by the tragedy.

