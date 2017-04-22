Scientists across Massachusetts to join March for Science

BOSTON (AP) — Scientists from across Massachusetts are planning to join the Boston chapter of the national March for Science.

Marchers will gather on the Boston Common at 1 p.m. for a rally Saturday.

Organizers describe the march as nonpartisan and say it’s meant to celebrate “the discovery, understanding, and sharing of scientific knowledge as crucial to the success, health, and safety of the human race.”

Among those participating are scientists and researchers from Harvard University, MIT, Clark University, UMass-Lowell and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Some marchers say they’re defending science against various attacks, including proposed budget cuts by President Donald Trump.

Scheduled speakers at the rally include former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, who has been sharply critical of Trump’s efforts to unravel former President Barack Obama’s plan to curb global warming.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)