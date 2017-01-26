Scientists take first steps to growing human organs in pigs

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they’ve grown human cells inside pig embryos, a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs inside animals to transplant into people.

The cells made up just a tiny part of each embryo, and producing any organs this way is far in the future.

Pigs might be useful in part because they are big enough to make human-sized organs. In the new study, reported Thursday, the embryos were grown for only a few weeks.

The scientists are working toward making pancreases, hearts and livers in pigs.

Such human-animal experiments have raised ethical concerns.

