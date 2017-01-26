Scientists take first steps to growing human organs in pigs

170126_pigs

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they’ve grown human cells inside pig embryos, a very early step toward the goal of growing livers and other human organs inside animals to transplant into people.

The cells made up just a tiny part of each embryo, and producing any organs this way is far in the future.

Pigs might be useful in part because they are big enough to make human-sized organs. In the new study, reported Thursday, the embryos were grown for only a few weeks.

The scientists are working toward making pancreases, hearts and livers in pigs.

Such human-animal experiments have raised ethical concerns.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus