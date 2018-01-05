Scituate harbormaster reunited with man who rescued him

SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) — Scituate’s harbormaster was reunited Friday with a local business owner who rescued him Thursday after he fell into the freezing cold water.

Stephen Hill, who owns the Mill Wharf Restaurant, said he initially called Harbormaster Stephen Moan to report several lines securing a boat to the dock had broke. Hill said he then saw Moan fall into the water while he tried to secure the boat. Hill immediately ran outside and pulled Moan out of the water.

Moan and Hill met on Friday, where Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) praised Hill.

“It takes a lot of guts in the midst of a storm to run out onto a pier like that and do what you did,” said Baker.

Moan was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he was pulled out of the water. He is now doing fine.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)