Scituate holds off on opening emergency center as Jose approaches

SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – The town of Scituate is familiar with preparing for storms, but the town is reminding them that they need to be ready for the impacts of Hurricane Jose.

The Scituate Emergency Management Agency is continuing to monitor the storm.

The harbormaster is asking all boaters to make sure their vessels are secure, as 650 boats are moored in Scituate.

Some boat owners are bringing their vessels out of the water, with plans to put them back in before it gets too cold.

The town is telling people to make sure all furniture is fastened, including kayaks.

They’re also reminding people to take pictures of their home before the storm hits and to make sure important documents are in a safe place.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Murphey says residents must take every storm seriously.

“I don’t think after the last two storms we’ve been watching between Harvey and Irma – I think everybody’s in tune,” he said. “Fortunately here, this is not an impact like that, but I think most people on the coastline do take is seriously.

The town said they are not opening the emergency center at the high school, unless the storm gets a lot worse.

