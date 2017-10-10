Scituate schools on lockdown as police search for ‘distraught’ man who threatened officers

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Three schools in Scituate are on lockdown Tuesday as Massachusetts State Police and Scituate Police search for man who officials say may have made threats against officers in the town. The man is believed to be armed.

The alleged threats were made near Route 3A by a “distraught” man, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio. The nature of the threats was not immediately known.

Officials say Cushing Elementary School, Gates Middle School and Scituate High School are sheltering in place. Norwell’s Vinal School has been placed in a “soft” lockdown.

A section of Route 3A has been shut down as crews search a wooded area for the suspect. Helicopter and K9 teams are assisting.

Residents in the town say a reverse 911 call was sent out, asking them to shelter in place.

No additional details were immediately available.

