Scituate woman charged with OUI after Cohasset crash

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A Scituate woman is set to face a judge on Tuesday after a crash in Cohasset in which she was charged with OUI.

Police say Laura Farrell, 53, was drunk when she slammed head-on into another vehicle on Route 3A on Sunday night.

Part of that drive was captured on camera by another driver.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

Police say Farrell was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other driver involved in the crash suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

