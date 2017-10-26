Scottish woman was only passenger on flight from Glasgow to Crete

A Scottish woman was the only passenger on a flight from Glasgow to Crete.

Karon Grieve said her solo flight only cost $60.

The airline said the flight was their last trip from Glasgow to the Greek Island of Crete for the year.

The airline said they typically expect fewer passengers on the last flight of the year, but with nearly 200 open seats, Grieve ended being the only passenger.

Flight attendants went through all safety procedures with her for legal reasons.

Grieve said the crew waved to her from the top of the stairs after she got off the plane.

