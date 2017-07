LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (WHDH) – Two sea lions pups shared a quick kiss Tuesday before making their way back into the ocean.

The pair, Buoy and Canoe, were released back into the wild.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center nursed the sea lions back to health after they were rescued.

Check out the adorable moment in the video above.

