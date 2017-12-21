Seabrook, N.H. approves $500 charge for use of hydraulic rescue equipment

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Having your life saved in a car crash could cost you in Seabrook, New Hampshire after the town selectmen approved a $500 charge whenever crews have to use hydraulic rescue equipment.

Town selectmen unanimously voted to approve the charge. However, many residents disagree with it.

“We support the firemen but I don’t think that’s right,” said Larry McClosky. “Most people you might use it on might be poor, might not be able to handle the $500.”

The request for the fee reportedly came from the town’s fire chief.

“I think some of the feedback honestly has been challenging with regard to this fee,” said Town Manager Bill Manzi. “So I would not say up to now the feedback has been good on that one particular fee.”

Manzi said the fee is unusual but not unheard of across the country. The money would go toward upkeep and maintenance of the equipment.

Nancy Kimball, who was rescued by the equipment from a car crash, said she does not mind paying the fee.

“If it wasn’t for that, they wouldn’t be able to get me out,” said Kimball.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)