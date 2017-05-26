Seagull spotted attacking reflection in Government Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - A seagull who apparently cannot get enough of his reflection has been seen attacking a window in Government Center for the past week.

Animal control officials have been unable to catch the seagull. They believe the bird may think his reflection is competition.

Animal control officials said they spoke with the building management and the windows will be covered to block his reflection. They hope the bird will lose interest and move on.

