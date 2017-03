Japan (WHDH) — It was love at first sight for a seal and his new stuffed animal.

The seal, at a zoo in Japan, got the mini plush version of himself from the zoo staff and he was smitten.

They say he cant stop hugging it, playing with it on his back and holding it to his heart.

Watch the video above for some cute picture of the seal and his best friend

