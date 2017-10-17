‘Sealebrity’ harbor seal pups to be released on Cape Cod beach

A pair of “sealebrity” harbor seal pups will be released Tuesday back into the wild on Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sandwich.

“Giseal Bundchen” was rescued by crews at Marine Mammals after becoming stranded on Chebeague Island in June. “Sealonardo DiCaprio” was rescued by College of the Atlantic after becoming stranded on Great Spruce Head Island in May.

Sealonardo was just 12 pounds at the time and now weighs over 50 pounds.

The seals are slated to be released at 4:30 p.m. To watch, click here.

