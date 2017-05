BOSTON (WHDH) - Seals at the New England Aquarium got a chance to beat the heat Thursday by taking ice baths.

Staff at the aquarium made sure the seals could cool down by relaxing in the ice.

Boston had its second day of 90-degree weather Thursday. By the afternoon, temperatures hit 92 degrees, breaking a record from 1936.

