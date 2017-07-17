Seaplane crashes into pond in Maine

Naples, FL (WHDH) — A plane made a crash landing in Naples, Maine on Sunday.

The plane crashed into Brandy Pond. Police and firefighters responded quickly to the scene.

Officials say the pilot and the passenger walked away from the accident without a scratch.

Witnesses say it was shocking to see a plane come that close to their boats.

“We heard something and I looked over and I saw the plane starting to come down at a weird angle and coming from a weird direction,” said witness Mike Frank, “and happened to look out and there was another boat in front of it trying to get out of it’s way.”

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

