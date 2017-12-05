NANTUCKET, Mass. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen who went missing after their fishing boat sunk off the coast of Nantucket Monday night.

The Coast Guard said they received a distress call at 6:10 p.m. from the fishing boat Misty Blue. The Misty Blue had four crewmembers onboard and was homeported out of New Bedford.

Another fishing boat in the area managed to rescue two of the crew members but the other two were not located.

The wife of one of the missing crew members, Tammy Roberts, says she hasn’t slept since she heard the news. She received the heart-wrenching call from a friend — the Misty Blue went down and two were missing.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, a representative from Atlantic Capes Fisheries says they believe the vessel has been found, but the search for the two missing crew members continues.

Roberts said her husband, Michael, was last seen in the galley, where he was putting on a survival suit when the boat rolled over. She says he texted her Saturday, saying, “I love you.”

Roberts also said her husband nearly turned the boat around to help her with her health issues. In a teary-eyed conversation, Roberts said she told him to stay.

She says she’s holding out hope.

Joining the Coast Guard in the search are the Barnstable County Sheriff and the Dennis Fire Department.

