Search continues for domestic assault suspect in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — Police continued their search for a domestic assault suspect in Beverly Wednesday night after a lockdown was lifted at Beverly Hospital.

Police said the suspect, Charles Dixon, threatened to harm his former girlfriend, who is pregnant, earlier this week. He also has several outstanding warrants for assault and battery out of Beverly and Boston.

Police were seen searching a neighborhood in Beverly after receiving reports of gunfire in the area, which officers said turned out to be unfounded. One resident also reported seeing Dixon but he has not been found.

A nearby high school was also put in lockdown, which was later lifted.

