Search continues for escaped convict in Maryland

JESSUP, Maryland (WHDH) — Police continued their search Monday for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday in Maryland.

David Watson, 28, was serving 100 years for trying to kill police officers. On Friday, he escaped from his guards outside of a psychiatric hospital.

Police suspended their ground search on Saturday afternoon; they said there have been no sightings reported and they exhausted all their search efforts in the immediate area of the hospital.

Watson is considered dangerous and police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information about his whereabouts.

