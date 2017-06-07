Search continues for missing Salisbury boater

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard rescued one man and are still searching for another after a boat capsized off the coast of Salisbury Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard and others searched for hours on Tuesday and they continue their search on Wednesday.

The boat capsized just before 6 p.m. in the water off of Salisbury beach.

Witnesses say they saw the two men clinging to their boat as the waves were pushing them toward the jetty.

One of the men made it to the rocks. He was saved by the Salisbury Police.

The other boater was still in the water when the Coast Guard tried to rescue him.

“The second guy they went to pull up out of the water and his shirt came off of him and they lost him back in the water,” said one witness, Jennifer Stafford, “which is very sad and that’s the guy that they’re looking for right now.”

Coast Guard crews from station Merrimack River and air station Cape Cod along with local police have been helping in the search.

The water was very choppy and of course cold.

“I don’t understand the process,” said witness Corey Cauble. “They didn’t have life vests on and even pulling up to this and seeing that if you…why you wouldn’t have a life vest on.”

The man who was rescued was not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)