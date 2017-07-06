Search continues for suspect in fatal Massachusetts shooting

WENDELL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts continue to search for the man suspected of fatally shooting a 48-year-old woman in the rural town of Wendell.

Authorities consider Louis Starkey III to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a red Lincoln MKX with Vermont license plates.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office identified the victim of the Wednesday morning shooting as Amanda Glover. Investigators believe Glover and Starkey knew each other but there was no immediate word on a possible motive.

Police in Chicopee believe the same man later went to a trucking company in Chicopee where he fired at an employee with a shotgun. That man was slightly injured by flying glass.

Starkey is wanted for murder and other charges.

