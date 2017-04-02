Search continues for suspect in Tewksbury carjacking

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) – A woman was carjacked while pumping gas at a Tewksbury gas station on Saturday, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the woman struggling with that attacker before the he took off. The woman was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at the Mobil gas station on Andover Street.

An employee inside the gas station said the woman came inside and asked to call 911. The employee said the woman was dragged a short distance, but before that she sprayed the suspect with gas.

Police say they found the stolen car, a red Mazda, in Lowell, not long after the carjacking.

Officials are still looking for the suspect.

