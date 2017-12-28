Search continues for suspects in attempted robbery at Best Buy stores in Mansfield and Braintree

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield said the two men who attempted to rob a Best Buy over the weekend also visited a Best Buy store in Braintree.

Police said the two robbers were seen on security cameras at the Braintree store.

There is also video of the thieves attempting to steal three laptops from the Mansfield Best Buy store.

The suspects were confronted by employees in Mansfield before quickly ditching the laptops and fleeing the scene. They led police on a high speed chase before getting away.

Anyone who recognizes the men should call police immediately.

