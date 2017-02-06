Search for missing Brady jersey underway in Texas

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A search is underway in Texas after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reported that his Super Bowl 51 game jersey was stolen Sunday night after the team’s historic victory.

Brady informed team owner Robert Kraft that his jersey was taken from the locker room in NRG Stadium after the game. He confirmed that is was still missing Monday morning during his MVP acceptance speech.

“The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore. It’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia. If it ends up on eBay, let me know,” Brady said.

In a statement made Monday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the jersey the “most valuable NFL collectible ever.”

Patrick said he is coordinating an investigation with state police and Houston police to ensure that the jersey is recovered.

“The unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory,” Patrick said.

The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

