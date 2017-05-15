Search for missing Franklin man ends; will resume in morning

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Franklin Police suspended a search Monday evening for a missing 20-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police said the parents of Michael Doherty reported Sunday that their son had not returned home the previous night. Doherty, an engineering student at Duke University, was last seen at around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin. Police said he had been attending a party with friends.

Officers spent hours Sunday searching the woods, concentrating their efforts near bodies of water. The search was suspended Monday evening and will resume on Tuesday morning.

Doherty was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers. He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have asked people in the area to be on alert and check any sheds or detached buildings for signs of the man. A reverse 911 call was sent out to people in the area, which provided them with a description of the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin Police at 508-528-1212.

